Bedfordshire Police cyber team receives international recognition

Bedfordshire Police’s Cyber Hub has received an international award for its ‘exceptional hard work to investigate and proactively target the highest harm offenders’.

The team won the International Award for Excellence in the Prevention/ Detective of Cyber Crime at the International Digital Intelligence and Investigation Awards on Thursday. Since January 2017, the Cyber Hub’s workload has increased by almost 200 per cent. They’ve executed almost 90 warrants, targeting people suspected of making indecent images of children, made 80 arrests, and safeguarded more than 150 children.

In December, the team secured five court convictions.

Assistant Chief Constable Mark Lay said: “I’m incredibly proud of the Cyber Hub for the hard work they do day in day out in protecting the most vulnerable of our society against acts of serious sexual abuse.

“It’s only right that their work is recognised so I’m delighted they’ve received such a prestigious award, as it is a testament to their dedication and commitment to bringing some of the most reprehensible people in society to justice.”