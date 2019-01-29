Bedfordshire Police is supporting Safer Internet Day

Bedfordshire Police is supporting an international event to raise awareness of cyber crime, data security, online personal safety and cyber bullying.

Safer Internet Day, on Tuesday, February 5, is the world’s biggest event of this kind and officers from the force will attend a number of events educating parents and children about online safety.

.

Younger children now have access to the internet and online apps which makes them an easy target for criminals. The UK Safer Internet Centre has developed educations packs for children as young as three, as well as materials for parents and carers on how to teach children to stay safe online.

To find out more about staying safe online visit www.bedfordshire.police.uk.

Detective Inspector Richard Tilling, the force lead for Safer Internet Day, said: “We support Safer Internet Day every year as its impact is tremendous and it helps to spread the message about online safety worldwide.

“But I would also like to remind our communities that we should think about our own and our children’s online activity every day of the year.

“I cannot stress enough how important it is to talk to your children about what they are up to online.

“It’s crucial to teach young people that not everyone is who they say they are online and people can use fake identifies. It is important to teach children that they should never disclose any personal information to anyone they don’t know in real life.”