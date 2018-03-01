BEDS WEATHER UPDATE: Multiple flights cancelled and schools closing

Multiple easyJet flights have been cancelled at Luton Airport and dozens of schools are closing early ahead of heavy snowfall expected later today.

Conditions plummeted to minus six degrees in the morning and rising numbers of schools are encouraging to parents to collect their children before heavy snow hits at around 5pm this afternoon.

Extra provisions are being made to care for the homeless across the county. Homeless shelters have prepared emergency transport to the welfare centre in Luton should their own facilities reach capacity.

At Luton Airport, easyJet has cancelled multiple flights and Ryanair has also cancelled it Dublin journeys.

A spokesman for London Luton Airport said: “We’re open and operating as normal, although some flights are operating with delays and some may be subject to cancellation. Our advice to passengers is to check with the airline for the latest status of their flight.”