A body discovered in Houghton Regis earlier this week has been formally identified.

Bedfordshire Police stated: “Officers were called to reports of the discovery near the Blue Water woodlands on Monday (9 July).

“The body was formally identified yesterday (11 July) as 50-year-old Jeff Collins, who had been missing since 14 June.

“His family has now been updated on the formal identification.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious, and will be passed to the coroner in due course.”