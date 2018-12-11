Body of a woman found in river near Luton play area

Police are currently on the scene near a Luton playground after the body of a woman was found in the River Lea.

Police were called to an area of the River Lea near Limbury Mead Play Area and Icknield Way just after 1pm.

The body has been recovered but no formal identification has yet taken place.

The woman’s next of kin have been informed.

An eyewitness claimed: “There was a body found in the river in Limbury Park three hours ago. It’s the park near the children’s playground. There were quite a lot of uniformed police in Hi Vis, and CID.

“From what my friend said the body was found in the river. I was walking my dog and it was found a few hours before I got there.”