Boy, woman, and two men charged after drugs warrant in Houghton Regis

Four people have been charged with a total of 26 drug offences and a property has been closed after a warrant in Houghton Regis.

The property will be closed for three months as a result of the warrant by the Boson guns and gangs team alongside community officers from the town.

Police News

A 53-year-old woman, two men aged 24 and 18, and a 17-year-old boy have all been charged with multiple counts of supplying Class A and Class B drugs.

During Monday’s warrant under the Misuse of Drugs Act, officers recovered around 70 bags of suspected cannabis as well as a large amount of cash.

The 18-year-old man remains under investigation for possession of a firearm, while the 17-year-old boy has also been charged with possession of a bladed article in a public place.

All four were remanded in custody at Luton Magistrates’ Court today pending a future court date.

Detective Inspector Aaron Kiff, from Boson, said: “We are pleased to have secured such a significant amount of charges after yesterday’s warrant.

“Drugs underpin much of the most serious and violent crime we see in Bedfordshire so it is important we continue to clamp down on anyone suspected in being involved in their supply.”

Sergeant Ben Craven, from the Houghton Regis community policing team, added: “We take all reports of drug activity seriously and would urge the public to continue reporting these issues.

“Our team is determined to stamp out drug dealing in our town and this action should send a strong signal to anyone involved in such criminality.”

Those with information about drug dealing can call 101 or visit Bedfordshire Police’s online reporting centre.

Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.