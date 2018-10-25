Brave VIP Denise is proud to open Dunstable’s new Cancer Research UK superstore

Dunstable’s new Cancer Research UK (CRUK) superstore was opened by a brave VIP guest of honour who battled the disease and won.

Denise Coates, 56, was delighted to open the White Lion Retail Park’s new shop on Friday (October 19), spreading the word about how its profits will support the charity’s life-saving research.

Denise and shop manager Kay McIntyre

After being diagnosed with breast cancer on Christmas Eve 2015, Denise had surgery and a 21-day course of radiotherapy to beat the disease.

Now, fighting fit, she saw the opportunity to open Bedfordshire’s first CRUK superstore as a platform to raise awareness.

Denise, who has a 23-year-old son, Jamie, said: “When they told me it was cancer I was about to go to Cornwall to spend Christmas with my loved ones.

“Cancer makes you think about things very differently.

“Every day of my life is now a privilege and I am determined to do what I can to educate others about this disease.

“I’m really honoured to be guest of honour and open the new superstore. I hope people join in with the celebrations.”

The new 6,000 sq ft store will offer quality bargain furniture as well as quality adults and children’s clothing and accessories, books, media and homeware. A Christmas range is also available and the shop welcomes donations.

The superstore will be open from 9.30am-6.30pm Monday to Saturday and 10am-4pm on Sunday.