BREAKING: Suspicious package delivered to a dental clinic in Luton

Bedfordshire Police are currently dealing with a suspicious package that had been delivered to a dental clinic on Upper George Street.

Officers were called just before 11am and emergency services are also at the scene.

A cordon has been put in place around the property as a precaution.

A spokesman for the force said: “Police enquiries are ongoing but there is not thought to be any wider risk to the public.

“Anyone with any information about the incident should contact police on 101, quoting reference 129.”