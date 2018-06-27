Breast Cancer Now gets a helping hand

The Greatest Showman Charity Ball raised over £2,000 for Breast Cancer Now on Saturday, June 23.

Event organiser Shaunni Davis, from Dunstable, was amazed by the amount the event raked in at The Old Palace Lodge and has thanked everyone for their support.

The Greatest Showman Charity Ball

She organised the ball to make money for the UK’s leading breast cancer research charity in memory of her sister who lost her battle to the disease.

She said: “It went really well, we raised just under £2,500!

“Everyone had so much fun, the breast cancer ladies were amazing and performed so well. It was an emotional and powerful evening.

“I am considering doing it all again for another charity, working with others who would benefit from the training and self confidence boost.

“I will put the event together, train them and work with them and help build their confidence and help them sell tickets.”

Guests enjoyed magicians, a dance and acrobatics performance from Dunstable Gymnastics, a fortune teller, a photo booth, a kissing booth and a raffle.

On the night Shaunni was also raising awareness for arteriovenous malformation research and support for families affected by it, after her son was recently diagnosed.

She said: “We raised £300 for the Brain Appeal charity too, my son drew the raffle.

“It was an emotional, yet humbling experience working with this amazing group of people, their confidence has grown so much in the last couple of months.

“Raising money for the charities was great, seeing the whole vision fulfilled was brilliant. All the performers want to do it again!”