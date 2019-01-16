BREXIT DEFEAT: How did Bedfordshire’s MPs vote?

Four of our county’s six MPs voted against the government’s Brexit deal on Tuesday night, mirroring the government’s landsldie defeat.

Labour MPs Gavin Shuker (Luton South) and Mohammad Yasin (Bedford and Kempston), independent Kelvin Hopkins (Luton North), and Tory Nadine Dorries (Mid Bedfordshire) all rejected the deal.

Only Conservative duo Alistair Burt (North East Bedfordshire) and Andrew Selous (South West Bedfordshire), who are both junior minister, supported Theresa May.

Overall 432 MPs voted against the deal and only 202 supported it - the biggest defeat of any government since Britain became a democracy.

Labour’s Gavin Shuker said it was time for a second “People’s vote” referendum, and that he would support today’s No Confidence Motion proposed by Jeremy Corbyn.

He said: “I voted against Theresa May’s bad deal because it will leave Luton’s residents worse off, however, tonight’s defeat for the government goes to show what a complete disaster its handling of the Brexit negotiations has been.

“We are now very much in no-deal territory and, with parliament in deadlock, the only responsible action for the government - and for the Labour Party - is to prioritise making the arrangements for a second referendum.”

Tory rebel Nadine Dorries was unavailable for comment.

However she wrote in her blog that crashing out of the EU with a ‘No Deal’ Brexit would not have the problems that some experts have suggested.

She wrote: “There will be no suspended flights, no shortages of food and, as the deputy mayor of Calais assured us, no long tail backs of lorries.

“What there will be however, is the opportunity to strike profitable trade deals with countries around the globe, to the benefit of prosperity and jobs in the U.K.”