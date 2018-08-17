Britain’s Got Talent magician surprises young Dunstable actors

A Britain’s Got Talent (BGT) finalist made a surprise visit to Dunstable’s Grove Theatre as he entertained unsuspecting youngsters with mystical magic tricks.

Magician Jamie Raven, who appeared in the 2015 series of the ITV talent contest, visited the town last Tuesday (August 7), as a special treat for some of the Grove’s young stage stars.

Jamie surprised 80 children whilst they were preparing and rehearsing for their summer show ‘Grove Production Project, Oliver!’

A Grove Theatre spokesman, said: “Jamie baffled the students with his mind blowing magic - and he even managed to listen in on the Oliver! rehearsals.

“He gave the young people a unique experience of a short performance followed by photo opportunities and a meet and greet.

“He thought some of the Oliver! scenes were ‘incredible’ and commented that the set looked ‘amazing’.”

Jamie will be heading to the Grove Theatre to perform his brand new show, ‘Making Magic’ in October, which is “a look at how magicians do what they do”.

The spokesman added: “He’ll be spoiling audiences with new tricks and astonishing magic!”

Jamie is described as one of the most watched magicians in the world, hailed as as ‘liquid gold’ by Time Out Abu Dhabi.

For the past 13 years he has worked around the world and saw BGT as an opportunity to take his magic act to a wider audience, while in 2015 healso starred in The Illusionists at Shaftesbury Theatre, London.

