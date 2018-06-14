Burglars torch elderly woman’s home in Luton

Cruel burglars broke into an elderly woman’s bungalow in Luton and set fire to it after stealing her belongings.

Luckily, the pensioner was away on the night of the blaze but her family are appealing for the public’s help in tracking down the arsonists.

The burglars set fire to the woman's bed

Police are investigating the incident in Waller Avenue, in which offenders broke into the back of the property before setting fire to it, just before 1am on Monday morning.

The woman’s granddaughter said: “We got a call just at 1.09am to say that the bungalow was on fire, when we arrived there were three fire engines.

“One of the windows was smashed from the fire and there was a lot of smoke damage.

“Structurally the place is okay but it will take a lot of work to clean it up.

Fire damaged ceiling

“My grandma was actually away for the weekend. They tried to get in through the windows but ended up smashing the back door to get in.

“They did not get much at all, an old TV, an old mobile, a bit of money and some cutlery.

“They then set fire to my grandma’s bedroom and her bed and they tried to set fire to the kitchen but failed.

“It’s very strange and we do not know who would do this.”

Fire damage

A spokesman for Bedfordshire Police said: “We were called by the fire service just before 1am on Monday to reports of a fire at a house in Waller Avenue, Luton.

“The offenders appear to have gained access to the property through a patio door at the back of the property.

“A number of officers attended, and an investigation is ongoing.”

If you have any information about the incident, call 101 quoting reference number 19 of Monday.

The woman's bedroom was torched

Alternatively, visit www.bedfordshire.police.uk/report.

Beds Fire and Rescue had not responded to a request for a statement before the Herald & Post went to press.