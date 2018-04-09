Asda staff offer up a helping  hand to Trevor

Staff at Asda in Dunstable have transformed the shopping experience for one of their favourite customers, Trevor Hughes, who has shopped at the store every week since it opened in 2001.

Trevor has been blind for the last 11 years after developing glaucoma soon after he retired.

He remains active and independent, but the store colleagues are more than happy to assist where they can, pointing out special offers, new products, explaining cooking instructions and take him to the café when he’s finished. The staff even take Trevor to dinner once a month.

Trevor said: “I’ve been going to the store every Saturday morning since it opened – in that time I’ve had quite a few people help me.

“I call them my family. When I go in I’m greeted with hugs – it’s lovely. They take me out to dinner once a month and they’re really lovely, helpful people”

Asda colleague Michelle Ruffles, who has worked at the store for 16 years, has formed a close friendship with Trevor and helps him every week.

She said: “He’s a lovely man – very friendly and chatty. He tells us what he wants and will say ‘I’d like a beef roast dinner and a chicken roast dinner, and put a tear in the chicken one’, which is how he tells them apart.”

Debbie Scott, who works on home shopping, also helps Trevor round the store and takes him for a drink in the café after his shop. Both colleagues will also take him to lunch at various places around the town.

Michelle said: “He only lives around the corner from me, so I often go round to have a coffee and a bit of cake with him. He tells me all about his wife and stories from the old days.”