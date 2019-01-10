Champagne on ice regarding Hatters’ plans, says Loyal Luton chairman

The chairman of Loyal Luton Supporters Club says the champagne is on ice as he welcomes the news that the Hatters’ Power Court stadium scheme has been recommended for approval.

The Luton Council planning officer’s report on the development was published on Tuesday and suggests that councillors back the application when it goes to the vote next Wednesday (January 16).

But Mark Bradbury, chairman of Loyal Luton, said that it’s the January 30 date when the council votes on the Newlands Park retail/office/leisure scheme – which Hatters say is needed to finance the stadium – that remains key.

He said: “I’m delighted that the planning officer’s report recommends that planning consent be granted, and hopefully when the committee debates it next week they will vote that way too, in what will be a historic moment for the football club.

“Having said that we will keep the champagne on ice for a couple more weeks as we all know that Newlands Park and Power Court are linked and planning approval for both will really be the catalyst this town needs to regenerate and we really will then be into something good.”

The Hatters’ outline application for Power Court will go before the Development Control Committee at the Town Hall from 6pm. Due to the huge interest the council is planning to stream the meeting via its Facebook page.

The two planning applications were first submitted in August 2016, but there have been countless delays much to the frustration of the club’s fans.