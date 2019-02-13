Club Cookies closure will be a massive blow to clubbers from Dunstable and Luton

Dunstable’s last remaining nightclub Club Cookies closes its doors this Saturday 16th February for its final farewell party.

Following nine very successful years of throwing the biggest and best parties in Bedfordshire, owners of the venue have decided to call it a day.

Cllr Dalgarno with Best Bar 2018 winner Club Cookies

Last year Club Cookies was the overall winner for Dunstable and Houghton Regis in the Central Beds Council-run Best Bar None awards

This is a massive blow to both Luton and Dunstable’s nightlife. The venue also served as a home for Luton’s young clubbers.

Over the years Dunstable has been the victim of many closures, The Nags Head, The Saracens Head, Unity NightClub which survived just six weeks, The Crown, the list just goes on and on.

It now appears that the only night time entertainment available locally for the youngsters is the dreaded club in a pub!

Over the years Cookies & Cream/Club Cookies have spent over £250k on entertainers and acts including chart topping global stars such as Jason Derulo, DJ EZ, Yxng Bane, Not3s, Professor Green, Pendulum and more.

It’s so sad that today’s youngsters will have no fond memories of any major nightclubs like their parents had... to name a few Genies, Mirage, Charlie Browns, Ritzy, The Zone and Legends.

Nightclubs are now done, it’s just a matter of time till they become extinct.

There is very little money to be made in clubs and unfortunately the society we live in today the risk of public order offences and booze-fueled violence can too easily lead to forced closure by the authorities .

A few words from Club Cookies owners: “We would like to thank all of the customers, staff and local businesses that have made the last 9 years so successful and would like to throw one last party this Saturday to see out ‘Cookies’ in style.”