Club Cookies is the ‘Best Bar None’ in Dunstable and Houghton Regis

It’s time to raise a glass to Club Cookies to celebrate the Dunstable venue’s triumph in the Best Bar None awards.

Licensed premises across Dunstable, Houghton Regis and Leighton-Linslade discovered who had won in the Central Beds Council-run contest on Monday evening (June 4).

Club Cookies and The White Swan

There were 18 accredited venues in the running this year, with two sets of winners (for Leighton-Linslade and also Dunstable/Houghton Regis) announced at a ceremony at Astral Park.

Club Cookies in Grove Park, Dunstable, and The Golden Bell in Church Square, Leighton Buzzard and were not only overall ‘points’ winners for their areas, but also won the People’s Vote.

The Globe Inn in Linslade and Creasey Park FC in Dunstable were runners-up on points, with the Black Lion in High Street, Leighton Buzzard, and The White Swan in High Street South, Dunstable, runners-up for the People’s Vote.

This was the fourth running of the Best Bar None scheme in Central Bedfordshire. The local awards form part of a wider national initiative that is supported by the government and the drinks industry to promote responsible management and operation of alcohol-licensed premises.

The aim is to encourage pubs, clubs and leisure venues to be safe and welcoming places for visitors. Participating local pubs, bars and clubs submit themselves to assessment procedures to meet the specific standards required by the Best Bar None scheme.

Councillor Ian Dalgarno, Executive Member for Community Services at Central Bedfordshire Council, praised the success of this year’s scheme, saying: “It is a great honour to reward all of our finalists and winning venues. I really believe that the Best Bar None venues are driving positive change in our communities, creating safer social spaces for their customers.

“It is impressive to see the wide variety of venues represented at this year’s awards. Congratulations to all of our finalists for their commitment to excellence, but especially to our winners who have demonstrated that public safety and customer care are their top priority.

“Over 1,100 members of the public took the time to vote for their favourite venue in this year’s competition. Regardless of your choice, customers can have confidence when visiting any of the accredited premises bearing the Best Bar None logo. They’ll be reassured that the venues have undergone a rigorous assessment to demonstrate that they are consistently meeting high standards.

The full list of the 18 award winners and runners-up are:

Leighton-Linslade Overall Winner – The Golden Bell

Leighton-Linslade Runner-Up – Globe Inn

Dunstable & Houghton Regis Overall Winner – Club Cookies

Dunstable & Houghton Regis Runner-Up – Creasey Park Football Club

Leighton-Linslade People’s Vote – The Golden Bell

Leighton-Linslade People’s Vote Runner-Up – The Black Lion

Dunstable & Houghton Regis People’s Vote – Club Cookies

Dunstable & Houghton Regis People’s Vote Runner-Up – The White Swan

In addition to the category winners, the following premises all received accreditations after being visited by an independent assessor. Leighton-Linslade: Black Lion; The Top Bell; Globe Inn; Golden Bell; Hare Inn; Lancer; The Picture House; The Stag; Swan Hotel and Leighton Buzzard Rugby Club. Dunstable and Houghton Regis: Club Cookies; Creasey Park Community FC; Gary Cooper; Grove Theatre; The Old Sugar Loaf; White Lion; The White Swan and The Kings Arms.