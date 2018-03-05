Dunstable Town Centre manager Annette Clynes on Mother’s Day

It’s always lovely to be treated to a nice lunch that we don’t have to cook, but I also love the free activities we do as a family.

Dunstable Downs is a great place to walk as well as our local parks and Priory Church and gardens. If the outdoor weather is not for you we have Go Bowling in Dunstable to keep the family entertained.

For those who want to treat their mum to a lovely afternoon tea, Priory House has afternoon teas from the 5-10 March. Afternoon tea at Priory house is available from 1pm-3pm at £18.50 per adult and £9.00 a child, book first!

The Old Palace Lodge has a set Mother’s Day lunch menu from 12pm- 5pm on Sunday the 11 March at £29.95 details are available at www.oldpalacelodge.com. Chez Jerome and Olive Gardens are also offering set menus on Sunday 11 March. Ivory Lounge are offering a free glass of Prosecco for all diners on arrival, with a free refill for Mum. A live pianist will be playing at the Ivory Lounge from 2pm-5pm, with the Lazy Sunday Caribbean menu served from 12pm-9pm. For more details contact Ivory Lounge at www.ivoryloungedunstable.com