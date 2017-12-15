It’s farewell to a Dunstable landmark

Work to dismantle a disused gasholder on the National Grid site in Dunstable gets underway in late January.

Bethan Short, National Grid Land Regeneration Advisor, said: “The old gasholder served the town well but we are now able to store gas in our underground pipes and so no longer need the vast network of holders we once had.

“Local homes and businesses will still enjoy a safe and reliable gas supply, but we will now be able to dismantle the gasholder and clear the site ready for it to be reused. In some locations, former gas holder sites have formed a key part of major local regeneration plans.”

The gasholder at Westfield Road was built in 1936. The site was previously operated by the Dunstable Gas & Water Company and the site included a small area where people could view some of the latest gas inventions, including irons, table lamps and refrigerators.

Before work to remove the gasholder starts on-site, National Grid and their specialist contractors will be holding an information event at the Incuba Business Centre on Brewers Hill Road from 1.30-5.30pm on Thursday 11 January. National Grid and their specialist contractors, Robinson & Birdsell Ltd, will be on hand to talk to local residents about the dismantling process and answer any questions the public may have.

Bethan added: “Removing the gasholder will be a complex job, but we’ll use highly skilled engineers to carry out the work. We’ll keep local residents and businesses informed as our work progresses.”

For more information, contact National Grid’s Community Relations team on 0800 073 1047 between 7am-7pm Monday to Friday or 7am-1pm on Saturdays.