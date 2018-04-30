Jobs bonanza at care home

Uo to 100 new jobs will be creaed when a luxury care home opens in Dunstable this year.

Caddington Grove care home, run by The Hamberley Care Group, is looking for a team of dedicated health and social care professionals to work in the new home.

The 66-bedroom suite property, on London Road in Caddington, is due to welcome residents in July and will combine residential and nursery care, in a luxurious but warm and homely setting.

Paul Hill, CEO of Hamberley Care Homes, said he was looking for people to work in Caddington Grove who wanted to be part of an exciting and innovative type of care experience.

He said: “We are looking for team members who want to do more than ‘just care’, individuals who want to go that extra mile.

“When you work with Hamberley you are empowered to be care givers, but also to manage the home environment, and to help residents lead fulfilled lives.

“Everyone works collaboratively like you would in a real family home. We have less hierarchy and you’ll never hear of a team member being told off for sitting and talking with our residents.

“We provide ‘all around’ care which means, for example, if a resident wants to do an activity, our team members can help them do it, they don’t need to wait for a member of a designated ‘activity team’ to do it with them.”

The home, which was previously operated by Only Care Limited, has remained closed for the past 6 months, but will reopen following an extensive refurbishment.

The home includes a cinema, a bar area, a hair and beauty salon (with a nail bar), and has luxurious lounges.

Mr Hill added: “Every day we look for new ways to do more for the people we care for and we never stop looking to improve.

“We’re creating a new model of care for the UK, and we’re excited to be bringing it to Dunstable.”

The jobs will be introduced in phases. Contact recruitment@hamberleycarehomes.co.uk