Life’s a beach as summer sun returns to Luton

If you are looking to have some fun in the sun, head on down to St George’s Square in Luton on Saturday.

The square will be transformed for the town’s week long annual Summer in the Sun event, with more than 100 tonnes of sand creating one huge beach with deck chairs, donkey rides, helter-skelter, carousel, Ferris wheel and chair-o-planes!

Other activities include Punch & Judy, bouncy castles, face-painting, games, music and dance.

A word search competition returns with an opportunity of winning a holiday for 4 to Malaga courtesy of TUI.

This year Summer in the Sun, run by Love Luton, welcomes Old Skool Pantry, a local restaurant and delicatessen on Hitchin Road, Luton.

Alesssandro Dinghile, the owner said: “We love to support our town in every way possible and are delighted to be part of Summer in the Sun this year. We will be running a special menu throughout the week and it is a great opportunity to sample what is on offer at our restaurant. We look forward to seeing you at the beach”.

Linsey Frostick, Chairperson of Love Luton said: “We are delighted to be hosting Summer in the Sun for the sixth year. It promises to be bigger and better than ever with seven days of fun.

“The event offers everything from donkey rides through to our very own helter-skelter!

“I am excited to sample the many foods that will be on offer from Old Skool Pantry and look forward to kicking back and relaxing on one of our many deck chairs.

“The beach will be open from 11:30am – 6:30pm. It promises to be fun, fun, fun”

The event, which is privately sponsored, is free to attend. For more information visit the website: www.loveluton.org.uk/summer-in-the-sun

Daily opening times: 11:30am to 6:30pm.