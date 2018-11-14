Luton retailers rewarded for best customer service and shopping experience

The Mall Luton has revealed the winners of their Retailer Awards 2018, rewarding the stores for their fantastic customer service and shopping experiences.

Every store at The Mall was mystery shopped for the Best Customer Experience award for 2018, plus each store fitted into at least one of three additional categories: Best Retailer, Best Service Provider and Best Food & Beverage.

The top three stores in each category were then re-visited - mystery shopped to the same criteria - by an independent judging panel, seeing the top store in each category win.

The award for Best Retailer for 2018 went to The Perfume Shop, for their impressive customer service, attractive presentation of products and great use of space. Scotts closely followed to be voted as the runner up for this category.

Eurochange were awarded Best Service Provider for 2018, for their professional and friendly staff leaving judges feeling like a valued customer. The Mall Nursery & Creche were runners up.

Quiznos then won The Best Food & Beverage 2018 award, with judges commenting on the delicious and fresh food in the attractive and spotless restaurant. The runner-up in this category was Muffin Break.

Lush received the Best Customer Experience 2018 award, with their staff providing excellent product knowledge whilst being highly attentive. Schuh and Warren James were hot on the heels of Lush and were awarded joint runners up in this category.

The Mall thanked each category award winner with a trophy and £500 towards a staff celebration.

Lavinia Douglass, Marketing Manager at The Mall Luton, said: “A huge congratulations to both our winners and runners up. These awards are our way of recognising and rewarding both the stores and their teams for their hard work, and every winner was delighted when we awarded them their trophy and prize.”