Luton’s a top choice for London commuters

It’s a great start to 2019 for Luton after it has been named as one of the top 10 London commuter towns

To help Londoners find happiness outside of the capital, but without having to sacrifice their jobs and salaries, online estate agents Yopa has created the London Commuter Guide, helping identify the most affordable and accessible places to buy a home outside of the M25.

Yopa’s property experts have collecting data on average house prices, commute time and new rail fares, but also factors that produce personalised search results regarding the factors that are most important to the homeowner; these include proximity to top schools, low crime rate, the London terminal nearest your office or even an abundance of local pubs.

The guide revealed St Albans, Luton and Birmingham, as the top three commuter towns for 2019.

Luton ranks highly as a great commuter town, especially for air travel convenience, located only a couple of miles from an airport.

Julian Nichita, Yopa’s local estate agent for Luton, says, “Young families moving from different areas in London to Luton are usually pleasantly surprised to find how good the schools are, and how much more attention their children receive on a 1 to 1 basis. The multitude of local parks and green spaces is also of huge appeal to young families.

“Young professionals are thrilled at being able to get on the property ladder not just quicker, but usually find they can afford larger properties also. Another major benefit is the ease of access from any one of Luton’s two train stations, and a third in Leagrave, into London, with journeys taking on average 30-35 minutes. Whether in the growing city, one of the surrounding villages or further out in the countryside, Luton definitely has something to offer for any buyer.”

Top ten UK commuter towns (according to Yopa’s 2019 London Commuter Guide):

St Albans, Luton, Birmingham, Brighton, Redhill, Reading, Windsor, Three Bridges, Stevenage, Slough.