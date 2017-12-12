MP - business is booming

The MP for South West Bedfordshire Andrew Selous told business people that Central Bedfordshire was booming with more jobs, houses and infrastructure.

Speaking at an event at the newly refurbished OLD Palace Lodge Hotel in Dunstable he said the signs were good for the area.

Joining the MP in addressing the guests was Kathy Riley who is leading an appeal to raise £600,000 to refurbish the ancient Priory church which has been a vital part of life in Dunstable for 800 years.

Kathy has more recently been working on the Government’s Great Exhibition of the North and as the Commercial Director at EEF, a national body representing UK manufacturing employers. Now she is devoting some of her time to restoring the Priory which is close to her home in Dunstable.

“This is a community resource which can be supported by businesses, as a tax deductible charitable donation or by getting involved with sponsorship or other forms of support,” said Kathy who is targeting major companies in the area.