Power Court recommendation ‘puts Luton on the verge of an historic moment’

Campaign group #saveourtown says it is “thrilled” that a council planning officer’s report has come out in support of Luton Town’s Power Court stadium bid.

The benefits of the Hatters’ development outweigh any disadvantages, the report from Luton Council’s planning department has concluded.

As reported earlier today, the scheme was recommended for approval in the report published this morning in advance of next Wednesday’s (January 16) Luton Council committee meeting.

Nigel Green, #saveourtown chairman, said: “We are thrilled with the planning officer’s recommendation to approve Power Court because it is the first major step towards a new dawn for Luton.

“It puts us on the verge of an historic moment for our town and, we have made no bones about it, Luton expects nothing less.

“We now await, with immense anticipation, the development control committee’s decision on January 16. The benefits of Power Court, and indeed Newlands Park, have been clear for two-and-a-half years and now we just need the seal of approval from our elected officials.

“These proposals are not just ordinary planning fare, they are a once-in-lifetime opportunity to transform the destiny of our town and these recommendations reflect that.

“We know the excitement levels will now be on the rise, and we urge everyone to enjoy this little victory. Naturally, there will be some nervousness too, because the stakes are high and everyone has been frustrated at the length of the process to date.

“We are gearing up for an emotional day next week, but, in football parlance it will only be half time. We then need another positive planning officer’s recommendation for Newlands Park and another green light from councillors on January 30.

“As next week’s Power Court meeting will be held in council’s chambers at the Town Hall, which has a limited capacity, #saveourtown will be attending to proudly represent our followers and our town.”

A link to a live streaming of the meeting and also a FAQ section is available via https://www.luton.gov.uk/Environment/building-control/Pages/Development-Control-Committee-16-January-2019-Power-Court.aspx

