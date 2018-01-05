Rapid growth planned for Houghton Regis

A masterplan for the development of Houghton Regis is included in Central Bedfordshire Council’s Local Plan.

The Plan, now in its pre-submission phase, goes before the full council on Wednesday and will then be put out for consulation.

The Houghton Regis North Strategic Allocation is a major urban extension on the northern side of the town between the A5 and the M1 junction 11a.

The scheme calls for around 7,000 new homes on two sites, on the east extending from the M1 to the A5120, and the east of the A5 to the A5120.

Site 1 around the A5120 will have around 5,150 homes, 32 hectares of employment land, retail units, a foodstore and public house, provision for education facilities, retirement accomodation, a community and health centre and open space and green infrastructure.

The report states the site: “provides opportunities to assist in the regeneration of Houghton Regis through the timely delivery of supporting infrastructure that complements and supports exisiting facilities.”

The second site will have around 1,500-1,800 new homes, 8 hectares of employment land, commercial facilites, provision for education facilities, retirement accomodation, community and health centres and open space and green infrastructure.

There will also be public transport routes linking the sites to Houghton Regis and the guided busway.

The report goes on to say: “The specific location of infrastructure and land uses will be developed through the produciton of site and area masterplans, alongside planning applications.”

The plan also includes a total of around 880 new homes in small and medium sites in Hockliffe, Eaton Bray, Toddington and Houghton Regis.