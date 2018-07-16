Saveourtown delighted by independent retail impact assessment findings on Luton Town’s Newlands Park scheme

Campaign group #saveourtown says the independent retail impact assessment of Luton Town’s Newlands Park development is a positive step forward for the Hatters’ plans.

Luton Borough Council commissioned Chase and Partners to assess the impact of the Newlands project and the consultants’ report has concluded that the scheme will complement what’s on offer in the town centre, as first reported by Luton Today here.

Nigel Green, chairman of the #saveourtown campaign: “We’re delighted that the Independent Retail Impact Assessment supports what we’ve been saying all along – that the high-end shops at Newlands Park will complement the town centre.

“The #saveourtown campaigned has always maintained that there is room for everyone in this town.

“We will continue to work to ensure that Luton gets the facilities it deserves from the Newlands Park and Power Court developments, including leisure activities, bars, restaurants, a new football stadium, and an 1,800 capacity music venue, as well as a more diverse retail offering.

“We’re confident that the release of this assessment is a positive step forward, so we will be following the consultation period with interest and then await a new date for the final planning decision.”

The Hatters say Newlands Park is needed to fund its stadium plans at Power Court. The planning applications for the schemes were submitted in August 2016, but have yet to be voted on by councillors.

The site near J10 of the M1 would boast 42,000sq metres of office space, 13,000sq metres of hotel accommodation, and 16,000sq metre of leisure, but it’s the 37,000sq metres for retail that is of most concern to objectors such as The Mall Luton owners Capital & Regional.