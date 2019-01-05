Sign up as a firefighter to help save lives

Have you ever wanted to be a firefighter?

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue has launched a recruitment process for wholetime (full-time) firefighters which closes at 12pm on 8 February.

Firefighters are proactive in community safety, delivering education and undertaking preventative activities within the communities they serve.

They deal with fires in all types of premises and attend a variety of specialist incidents. These can include road traffic collisions, chemical emergencies, flooding, water rescue and animal rescue.

Applicants must live either within the Bedfordshire county border or within 10 miles of the boundary of the county of Bedfordshire.

Full training in all aspects of the role will be given. If successful, you will be required to work a 24 hour shift system. The shift rota pattern is a 24 hour shift followed by 72 hours off. You will also be required to wear a uniform.

To find out more, and how to apply go to www.bedsfire.gov.uk/Careers/Wholetime-Recruitment.aspx