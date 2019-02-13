The names of the most romantic people in Luton, Dunstable and Leighton Buzzard revealed ahead of Valentine’s Day

Love is in the air with Valentine’s Day just a day away, so what do you have planned?

Maybe it’s a slap-up meal, a bouquet of flowers, or a romantic card...

Valentine's message

You might get an inkling of what your other half might have planned thanks to online greetings card/gift retailer Funky Pigeon.

They sent this website some localised stats from their 23 million strong customer base which reveals if men or women are the most romantic in Luton, Dunstable and Leighton Buzzard and also which names are most likely to splash out at a florist.

Let’s start in Luton where 74% of Valentine’s Day cards are sent by females, and 26% by males. The top female card senders in Luton are:

1. Sarah

2. Claire

3. Louise

4. Nicola

5. Rebecca

Of those sending flowers, a high proportion are men (91%), leaving just 9% coming from Luton women. The top male names who send flowers are listed as:

1. Michael

2. David

3. Lee

4. Sean

5. Paul

Over in Dunstable, of card senders for Valentine’s Day, 71% are sent by females, and 29% by males.

The top female senders are:

1. Nicola

2. Laura

3. Sarah

4. Louise

5. Karen

Of flower senders, 67% are from the men of Dunstable, and 33% from the ladies.

The top male names who send flowers are Stuart and Hendrik.

In Leighton Buzzard 68% of card senders are female, 32% male.

The top female senders on Valentine’s Day are:

1. Sarah

2. Gemma

3. Lisa

4. Kelly

5. Wendy

As for Valentine’s flowers 89% come from men, 11% from the ladies. The top male gifters are:

1. Stuart

2. Richard

3. Thomas

4. Stephen

5. Simon

The company has also created an interactive tool to test lovers’ compatibility, predicting what you will receive for Valentine’s Day. https://www.funkypigeon.com/blog/most-romantic-valentines-day/