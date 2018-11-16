Travel numbers flying high at LLA

More than 1.5 million passengers travelled through London Luton Airport (LLA) in October, marking a 7.9% increase compared to October 2017, making it the airport’s busiest-ever October.

The record growth comes as 36 new routes were launched at LLA during 2018, from easyJet, Ryanair, Wizz Air, SunExpress, Tui and Thomas Cook Airlines. New destinations include Verona, Italy, Tallinn in Estonia and Gibraltar.

Nick Barton, CEO of LLA, said: “This is an exciting time for the airport, as we continue to welcome more passengers and introduce more routes.

“Our transformation will only improve passengers’ journeys, making them easier and more enjoyable.

“We look forward to our passengers, staff and local community feeling the benefits of a busy and successful airport.”

LLA is reaching the end of its three-year transformation process.

The £160 million redevelopment – the largest in the airport’s 80-year history – has ensured that passengers are able to benefit from improved access to the airport, through a new dual carriageway, bus terminal and multi-storey car park

The terminal has also been upgraded, helping to make passengers’ journeys quicker and more comfortable.

Improvements include an expanded security search area, a new boarding pier and a fully renovated departures lounge, which includes more than 30 new high street and luxury stores such as Chanel, Hugo Boss, Oliver Bonas and Rituals.

The redevelopment will increase LLA’s capacity to 18 million passengers per annum, allowing the airport to meet increasing customer demand for air travel.