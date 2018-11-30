Village fears store plan on pub site will will hit Toddington shops

Businesses in Toddington have been objecting to plans to change The Angel Inn pub into a retail unit.

The application was sent by GPS Estates Ltd, and the plans are for a change of use from a public house to a retail unit.

There is speculation among businesses that Tesco are planning to come to the vacant site on Luton Road, in Toddington, but this has not been confirmed.

In the application it is proposed that there will be 15 full time jobs provided, and it will be open 6am till 11pm every day.

There are 87 objections to the planning application on Central Bedfordshire Council’s planning portal.

Toddington Parish Council objected to the application in August, they emailed Planning Comments.

The email said: “Objection – Loss of a historic community asset.

“It would place additional pressure on parking in the centre of the village and would have detrimental effect on the string of existing shops on the High Street within the conservation area.

“This corner of Luton Road has always raised Health and safety concerns it is start of a one way street and has very narrow pavements for pedestrians.

“Any additional traffic/parking and especially large delivery lorries are a concern.

“Access for delivery lorries will be problematic and their size and volume.

A number of businesses in the village have objected online on the planning portal and are encouraging others in the area to do the same.

Tomas Rupsys, of Lenus Trading, runs the Nisa Local store on Dunstable Road in Toddington.

He said: “It is competition for us, we are not happy about it and will be appealing against it. It has been on hold for a few months now.

“I am not sure what will happen with the site, but it is a concern for me.”

The planning application is currently in the consultation period, which expires on Monday, December 10.

In the Service Management plan submitted to the council it says: “The proposal is to form a new convenience store and car parking from an existing Public House, in order to provide an enhanced shopping facility for local residents.

“It includes the refurbishment and extension of the existing building and alterations to the surrounding site.”

In the conclusion of the Design Statement it says: “The proposed scheme for the provision of a retail unit makes good use of an existing building within the settlement envelope of Toddington.

“The minor changes and extension to the building is a balanced composition of harmony of form, function, construction and material which aims to create a positive contribution to the conservation area.”

To see the planning application and have your say visit: http://www.centralbedfordshire.gov.uk/PLANTECH/DCWebPages/acolnetcgi.gov?ACTION=UNWRAP&RIPNAME=Root.PgeResultDetail&TheSystemkey=610024.