Will sports bar pay the penalty for police concerns over planned England World Cup fan zone in Dunstable park?

A Dunstable businessman wants to screen the remaining England World Cup matches by creating a fan zone in Grove Park, but faces police opposition.

England dramatically beat Colombia on penalties in their round of 16 game in Russia last night (Tuesday).

Now HQ Sports Bar wants to fence off an area in the park to screen Saturday’s quarter-final against Sweden, as well as the semi-final and final/third place play-off should Gareth Southgate’s team progress.

But Beds Police are opposed to the idea fearing there will be public safety issues.

Jamie Head, of HQ Sports Bar has applied for a temporary event notice for the fan zone which would be opposite the venue. A large screen would be put up, along with an outside bar.

His application is due to be heard by members of Central Bedfordshire Council’s licensing sub-committee on Thursday (June 5).

The police object to the proposal based on the prevention of crime and disorder, as well as public nuisance and the protection of children from harm.

The local authority’s environmental health officer has also objected citing the prevention of public nuisance.

