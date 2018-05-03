By-election for Houghton Regis Town Council seat today

A hotly contested by-election for a seat on Houghton Regis Town Council takes place today.

The by-election for Houghton Hall ward follows the death of Cllr Robin Hines on January 27.

Candidates and their supporters have spent weeks canvassing and sharing messages on social media in a bid to drum up support for today’s vote.

The three candidates are:

> ROGER GIUGNO, Time for Houghton to be Heard.

> YVONNE FARRELL, Liberal Democrats.

> ALEX BUTLER, The Labour Party.

Polling booths close at 10pm and the results are expected to be announced by the returning officer for Central Bedfordshire Council later this evening.