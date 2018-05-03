By-election for Houghton Regis Town Council seat today

A hotly contested by-election for a seat on Houghton Regis Town Council takes place today.
The by-election for Houghton Hall ward follows the death of Cllr Robin Hines on January 27.
Candidates and their supporters have spent weeks canvassing and sharing messages on social media in a bid to drum up support for today’s vote.
The three candidates are:
> ROGER GIUGNO, Time for Houghton to be Heard.
> YVONNE FARRELL, Liberal Democrats.
> ALEX BUTLER, The Labour Party.
Polling booths close at 10pm and the results are expected to be announced by the returning officer for Central Bedfordshire Council later this evening.