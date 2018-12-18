Caddington Grove hosts Victorian Christmas Fair

Hundreds of people got into the festive spirit last week at a Victorian Christmas Fair in Dunstable.

Caddington Grove Care Home, on London Road, hosted the event that offered stalls of festive treats and staff dressed up in Victorian costumers to give people the chance to see how Christmas might have looked 150 years ago.

Father Christmas and his helper, Martyn Dawes (Home Manager) at the Caddington Grove Care Home Christmas Fair

There was also a visit from Father Christmas and his reindeer.

Martyn Dawes, Home Manager, said the event was a huge success and he was delighted to welcome so many people into the home.

He said: “Christmas is a time for community, for sharing the yule tide spirit with everyone, and the turnout was fantastic.

“We’re a new home this year and the people of Dunstable have been so generous welcoming us into their community that we wanted to do something extra special with this event.

“Recreating a Victorian Christmas has been great fun and all the residents have all got involved. It’s been wonderful. Thank you to everyone for coming.”

Caddington Grove Care Home is part of Hamberley Care Homes.