Campaign week at The Mall in Luton highlights work of small charities

Small charities were put under the spotlight during a campaign at The Mall in Luton.

To help raise awareness and highlight the work carried out by small charities in and around the area, The Mall supported the national Small Charity Week campaign with Mall Cares Week held in Central Square.

A total of 15 small charities attended throughout, with the stalls providing an insight about their work, upcoming events and how the visitors at the shopping centre could help be a part of such great causes.

Lavinia Douglass, marketing manager at The Mall, said: “We decided to launch Mall Cares Week following the high number of deserving charities that apply to be our Mall Cares charity of the year for 2018. It was a great platform for as many charities as possible to showcase their work and the positive impacts from this to so many people from the Luton community.”

The Mall comprises five shopping centres - home to over 550 retail units and attracting approximately 1.2 million shopping visits every week.

www.themall.co.uk