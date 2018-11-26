Can you help with walkies for Maltese dog Jackson?

A national charity which helps with pet care is looking for a dog walker in Luton.

The Cinnamon Trust’s volunteers help people over retirement age and those in the latter stages of a terminal illness by offering all kinds of pet care.

A spokesman said: “We urgently need dog walking volunteers to help a resident of Luton and their adorable dog Jackson, a 6 year old Maltese, who would love to go for a good walk, so we wondered whether anyone might like to volunteer to help.”

Elderly or ill pet owners can become very worried about their ability to care for their pets, feeling that their only option is to rehome them, this is where the national network of dedicated volunteers step in to offer support enabling them to stay together.

Volunteers walk the dog for a housebound owner, foster pets when owners need hospital care, fetch the cat food, even clean out the bird cage or litter trays.

Teams take it in turn to visit housebound owners to take the dog for a walk. If you would like to register call Sally or Tressa direct on 01736 758707 or email sallycollins@cinnamon.org.uk or tressaherriott@cinnamon.org.uk