Candidates announced for Houghton Regis Town Council election

The candidates have been announced for a seat on Houghton Regis Town Council in next month’s by-election.

The candidates for the Houghton Hall by-election on May 3 are:

> ROGER GIUGNO, Time for Houghton to be Heard

> YVONNE FARRELL, Liberal Democrats

> ALEX BUTLER, The Labour Party

The by-election follows the death of Cllr Robin Hines on January 27.

Of the three candidates, Roger Giugno has featured most prominently in the media as a vocal critic of the Legacy Foundation’s plans for Kingsland. He notably headed the Stop the Destruction of Kingsland Wildlife Site campaign, which attracted some support locally including a public protest outside town council offices last year.

Mr Giugno is also involved in court proceedings for allegedly flytipping outside town council offices and during a town council meeting on February 12 (see video, 3:00) he launched a verbal attack against the town clerk Clare Evans – calling for the suspension of both Ms Evans and a town council employee he accused of blackmail.

The chairman of the meeting, Mayor Cllr Joanna Hillyard, was criticised by a member of the public for saying nothing either during or after Mr Giugno’s outburst.

Cllr Hillyard responded: “It is not required to give a response here, as it’s not on the agenda.”

The mayor has since liked Mr Giugno’s online posts and shared his ‘manifesto’, stating: “If you ignore the swearing on the first paragraph, the rest of this post is really quite an interesting read.”