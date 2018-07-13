Care Home in Dunstable is opening it’s doors to the public after £375,000 refurbishment

Caddington Grove Care Home is opening it’s doors to the public on Sunday, July 15, after a £375,000 refurbishment.

The team at the Care Home on London Road, Dunstable, are holding a Wellbeing Fair and offering personal tours of the 66-bed care facility, which is part of Hamberley Care Homes.

The Wellbeing Fair will also give visitors the opportunity to relax and unwind and learn more about the home’s unique approach to wellness.

Home Manager Martyn Dawes said: “We’re really trying to do things differently at Caddington Grove and create a place where people come to create new memories and live new experiences.

“At the Wellbeing Fair you’ll be able to get a sense of the type of activities that are part of everyday life here – from yoga and cooking classes to pamper sessions and cinema screenings.

“We’re looking forward to being an integral part of the local community and I can’t wait to welcome people to our wonderful new home.”

Doors open at 10am and the Wellbeing Fair will include a healthy cooking masterclass with the home’s resident Chef, active outdoors with the green gym and free pamper sessions in the luxury wellbeing and beauty salon.