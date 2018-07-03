Carnival fun in Edlesborough

Thousands of people are expected to join in the fun at St Mary’s Carnival in Edlesborough on Saturday.

Each year the communities surrounding the villages of Eaton Bray, Edlesborough and Dagnall join together for the carnival and this year will be no different. The parade starts at 12.30pm and arrives at The Green at 1.30pm.

The procession will meet in The Orchards, Eaton Bray, they will be judged and then the winners will be announced. The procession will be joined by some classic vehicles on the way to Edlesborough Green.

There will be free parking and visitors can enjoy a number of attractions including Birds of Bray, Classic Vehicles, Dog Show, Magic Dave, Silent Action and Fairground rides. In the arena visitors will have the chance to join in with a Jazzercise session and watch a Rescue Dog Display by Appledown Rescue.

The competition for the Best Decorated Houses is open to homes on the procession route and those on Edlesborough High Street opposite the Green. There will be gold, silver and bronze medals awarded to the winners, points are awarded for originality, work involved, fun, crazy inventions, home made decorations and family and friends involvement.

The carnival has grown over the years and the money raised is donated to local charities. This year the main charity is the cancer care and haematology unit at Stoke Mandeville Hospital.

Gordon Gray, Carnival Committee member, said: “It is the 30th time we have held the event on Eddlesborough Green, it is a beautiful place to have a carnival. We think it is the biggest carnival of its kind in the country and people always have a great time. It is run by volunteers and the money raised is donated to local good causes and charities, last year we raised £15,000.

“This year we have a great first prize in the grand draw, a weekend for two in Rome in a four star hotel.

“The carnival committee would like to thank the local businesses, organisations, individuals, councils and police forces for all their help and support.”

Peter and Eileen Bennett will open the carnival. This year’s carnival queen is Ella Pryer and the carnival princess is Poppy Naish. The attendants are Kayleigh Dixon and Charlotte Morran. Each year the carnival has a different theme and this year it is Games.