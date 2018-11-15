Carol concert with a purpose at dementia cafe in Luton

Luton’s Young@Heart Dementia Cafe will be hosting a carol concert with a purpose on Saturday, December 8.

The Dementia Friendly Carol Concert at St John the Apostle, in Sundon Park Road, will be showing that people living with dementia deserve to be able to take their place in society.

Maria Collins, of Young@Heart Dementia Cafe, said: “People with dementia very often lose their friends and their vital social networks, but we don’t believe this should be inevitable. We are trying to increase awareness of dementia in Luton and Central Bedfordshire by making it more dementia friendly, so that those who have this condition can live well.

“Singing is core part of our weekly café programme,” added Maria, of Home Instead Luton & Central Bedfordshire. “Music helps people to reconnect with memories and the emotions connected with those memories from the past.

“Carols at Christmas are very traditional and we know that the music and the words, even for those individuals living with later stage dementia, can spark a memory. We expect to see a few eyes light up on the day, and lots of smiles at this very relaxed event.

This year’s Dementia Friendly Carol Concert will feature the Indian Youth Choir and the Dunstable Rock Choir, and it is open to everyone from 3pm-4.15pm.

No tickets are required, and the event is free to attend but people are asked to ring Home Instead on 01582 742275 because refreshments are being arranged and the organisers need to know the number of people attending.