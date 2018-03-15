CCTV appeal six months after man’s death in Dunstable

Police have released CCTV images of a taxi they want to trace six months after the death of a pedestrian on the A5.

At around 3am on Sunday, September 10, 31-year-old Martin Joseph Stokes was walking along the road when he was involved in a collision with a Volvo C30, which was travelling north towards Dunstable.

Emergency services attended but Mr Stokes was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers have now released images of a taxi the victim is believed to have used, in an effort to trace the driver.

Sgt Sam Cordingley said: “We understand the victim got into a taxi outside the Old Sugar Loaf in High St North, Dunstable, at approximately 2.30am.

“We believe that taxi then dropped the pedestrian off in Watling Street, near MB Caravans. Despite exhaustive enquiries, we have not been able to trace the vehicle, which we believe is a people carrier.

“We do not believe that the taxi driver is responsible for the death of the victim, but we are keen to speak to them to establish exactly what happened in the half an hour between the victim being dropped off and the collision.

“We’re also keen to speak to any other motorists or cyclists who drove along the A5 on the night of the incident and saw a pedestrian walking along the side of the road. Your information could be vital in helping us establish the circumstances around the incident.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101 quoting Operation Midnight.