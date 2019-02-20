CCTV images released after car theft in Markyate

Police investigating a car theft in Markyate have released CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to.

At around 3.15am on January 28, an offender gained access to a car parked in Manse Court and stole a wallet from inside. The victim’s bank card was subsequently used later that morning in Tring.

Officers would like to speak to the man pictured as he may have information that could help their investigation.

Anyone who recognises him or has information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact Hertfordshire Constabulary online at www.herts.police.uk/Report or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/9069/19.

Alternatively, you can stay anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.