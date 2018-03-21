CCTV issued after Dunstable burglary

Police have issued CCTV images of two men they would like to speak to as part of an investigation into a burglary in Dunstable.

Between 12pm and 1pm on Thursday (15 March), a 465-12 bore shotgun and a Breitling Superocean men’s watch, were taken from a house in Halfmoon Lane.

CCTV

Gary Hales, investigating, said: “We are releasing the CCTV images in the hope the public can help us identify the two men pictured as we would like to speak to them as part of our investigation. We are also very keen for anyone who may have any information about the whereabouts of the shotgun or the watch, to contact us.”

For burglary prevention advice visit the Bedfordshire Police website.

If you have information about this incident you can report it, quoting reference JD/11977/18, online or call 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.