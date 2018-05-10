CCTV released as part of Dunstable HQ Sports Bar assault investigation

Officers investigating an assault have released CCTV images of two people they would like to speak to as part of their enquiries.

At around 9pm on Saturday (April 7), a man was assaulted in HQ Sports Bar in Court Drive, Dunstable.

Police News

Detective Constable Jason Wheeler, investigating, said: “We are keen to speak to the two people pictured as part of our ongoing investigation. I would ask anyone who recognises them to get in touch as we believe they may have information which could help with our enquiries.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact DC Wheeler on 101 quoting crime reference number JD/15834/2018, you can also report the information using our online reporting centre, or alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.