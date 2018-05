Hundreds of guests attended the re-launch of HQ Sports Bar in Dunstable on Friday, May 11.

The venue in Grove Park, which is now an Official Premier League Bar, was promoting the new food menu from Binn Smokehouse.

Dunstable's HQ Sports Bar - Town Mayor Councillor, Gloria Martin takes up cheerleading. Photo by John Chatterley

Guests enjoyed non-stop music, sporting replays on the 45 HD screens and a display by London American Football Cheerleaders.