Central Bedfordshire College wins award at the annual TES FE Awards

Central Bedfordshire College won the ‘Professional Services Team of the Year’ award at the annual TES FE Awards.

The Times Education Supplement Further Education Awards celebrate the dedication, expertise and hard work of individuals and teams who contribute to improving the skill levels of young people and adult learners.

Central Bedfordshire College are ecstatic that the support provided by the Student Services Team has been recognised on a National level by TES FE and extends thanks to all of those who consistently strive to create and maintain an exemplary environment for local students to enjoy.

The judges felt that the college’s entry was “very powerful”, they said: “The importance of the service that the team provides is clear through the range of evidence provided.”

The student services team has tackled some difficult topics by providing a safe and empowering forum for debate, contributing to a culture of understanding and tolerance.

The team uses its extensive local knowledge to help to protect students from radicalisation, in accordance with the government’s Prevent strategy, and a social mobility strategy ensures that equality of opportunity is promoted throughout the college.