Central Bedfordshire Council issues fines for lorries flouting local weight restrictions

Highway Officers and Trading Standard Officers from Central Bedfordshire Council teamed up with police on Friday, March 9, to enforce the new heavy goods vehicle (HGV) restrictions in Dunstable.

The teams set up an enforcement operation at High Street South and Church Street in Dunstable, finishing the day in Woburn Street, in Hockliffe.

Council and Police enforce the 7.5 tonne weight restriction for HGVs in Dunstable

The final road signage about the restrictions was installed in January. On Friday, they issued 24 Fixed Penalty Notices for breaching the weight restriction, and 13 verbal warnings to HGV drivers.

Councillor Nigel Young, a Ward Member for Dunstable, said: “We are aware that local people have been frustrated that there are still HGVs in the town centre.

“During the enforcement exercise it became clear that a number of HGV drivers were following directions via their SATNAV, rather than paying attention to the road signage.

“This isn’t good enough. Before the weight limits came into effect, we met with the major businesses and haulage and logistics companies in the area so that their drivers were informed of the new rules.

“We expect to see better levels of compliance with the weight limits in the future, now that drivers and businesses know we are actively enforcing these.

“We will continue to work with the police to prosecute HGV drivers who ignore these weight limit restrictions.”

The £40m Woodside Link road was opened last year by the council, to take traffic from Sundon Road to Woodside Industrial Estate and on to the M1.

The previous A5 road, now A505, through Dunstable was then ‘de-trunked’, with a 7.5 tonne weight limit put in place to take HGVs away from Houghton Regis and Dunstable town centres.

The weight limit now operates in Houghton Regis, Dunstable, Toddington, Chalton and many local roads.

Only heavy goods vehicles delivering to the local area can pass through these towns, however the A505 remains the diversion route if the M1 is completely closed.