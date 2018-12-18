Central Bedfordshire Council’s recycled bike scheme helps woman with commute

A woman from Dunstable has had her commute to work aided by a discounted recycled bike, thanks to Central Bedfordshire Council.

Kayleigh Fisher had started a new job as a bi-medical scientist at Addenbrooke’s Hospital but was finding it difficult to find affordable parking close to her workplace. She could drive most of the way but was looking to buy a folding bike that she could take in her car and then cycle the rest of the journey.

Kayleigh read about the council’s recycled bike scheme on Facebook and contacted their Travel Choices team to see if they had any folding bikes that might be suitable for her, they had one in stock, which she bought the same day.

She said: “Since buying the bike, I can now make use of a Park ‘n Ride about a mile and a half from my workplace.

“It’s free to park, and I can easily cycle along a guided busway for the rest of my journey.

“So, I now am keeping healthy and dodging the traffic congestion. Even better, I now save around £60 a week by not using the bus.”

The scheme is run in partnership with Luton and Bedford Borough Councils, they collect bikes from recycling centres and the police, give them a full service and return them to road-worthy conditions.

So far, over 300 bikes have been restored and given local residents since the scheme was launched in April 2017.

Cllr Ian Dalgarno said: “Our Travel Choices team won a national award last month for their part in this resourceful project, which provides low-cost bikes to those who otherwise wouldn’t be able to afford a new one.”

A list of current bikes is available from the Travel Choices Hub in Ashton Square, Dunstable.