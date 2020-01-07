Central Bedfordshire Council warns residents of text scam

Central Bedfordshire Council is warning residents to act with caution if they receive a suspicious text message.

If you receive a text message which gives the impression it has been sent by the council telling you about a council tax refund, delete it immediately.

This type of message is a scam and Central Bedfordshire Council is telling people to ignore the message and not click on any links.

The council do not send text messages informing you about a council tax refund and asking for personal or financial information.

If you ever experience or suspect a scam, you can report it by calling 03454 040506.