Central Bedfordshire’s biggest-ever Recycle Week

The skies may be gray but the thinking is glorious green, as Central Beds Council runs its largest-ever Recycle Week.

This year’s focus is on teaching people how to get their recycling right. The latest research from Recycle Now reveals that over 60 per cent of UK households are now recycling more than they were a year ago, due to environmental concerns. However, it also revealed that some households continue to place certain plastic items that we can’t accept in their recycling bin.

Latest recycling news EMN-190326-105057001

This year’s tips are:

· Recycle more of these plastic items: drink bottles, detergent bottles, margarine tubs, yoghurt pots, food trays (but not black plastic ones), food containers, clingfilm, fruit and vegetable punnets, shampoo and skincare bottles. Simply give the items a quick rinse so that they are clean before placing them inside your recycling bin;

· Make sure these plastics never go in the recycling bin: black plastics, disposable nappies, bubble wrap, plastic/foil tablet blister packs, hard plastics such as CD cases, flowerpots and children’s toys;

· What and how we recycle really matters. Recycling an item rather than throwing it in the general rubbish bin means that it will be dealt with in the most environmentally friendly way, keeping materials in use and out of the environment.

Councillor Ian Dalgarno, executive member for community services, said: “This year it seems the public has taken more notice of the impact on the environment and recycling at home is something everyone can do to help. Here in Central Bedfordshire we want to help people to recycle right and that’s why we’ve produced a short video to show examples of some plastics which can and can’t go in the recycling bin.

“Not only is recycling the right thing to do for environmental reasons, it is also the most cost-effective way of disposing of our waste. Disposing of recycling is cheaper than the cost of disposing of black bin waste.”

To watch the video and for more information about what items you can and can’t recycle from around the home, visit www.centralbedfordshire.gov.uk/recycling or our waste Facebook page www.facebook.com/CBCWaste