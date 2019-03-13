Channel 4 Gogglebox star sets Houghton Regis pupils TV competition!

Pupils at Houghton Regis Primary School were thrilled to receive a visit from a star of Channel 4’s Gogglebox.

On Friday, March 8, Baasit Siddiqui, who appears on the television show alongside his father and brother, visited the students to pose them a competitive pitching challenge.

The businessman and reality TV celebrity delivered a workshop in which pupils were tasked with presenting their ideas for a new programme, and the children spent the morning preparing their speeches before the afternoon showcase.

Headteacher, Mrs Waite, said: “Children’s aspirations were raised through Baasit’s stories from his career in teaching, followed by media.

“Baasit was inspiring and the day itself was fantastic. The tasks set were challenging yet engaging, and developed the children’s creativity, teamwork and presentation skills.

“We have invited Baasit to work with us again next year.”

Baasit is also a director of his own education company, Siddiqui Education, and by using his teaching experience and media contacts, he delivers “unique learning experiences”.

During his visit to Houghton Regis, he worked with groups of Year 5 pupils for the ‘Let’s Pitch It’ workshop.

The children will continue this project in their computing lessons and will send their presentations to be judged by Baasit and Channel 4.

Baasit said: “I was genuinely inspired by the children’s focus, energy, and ideas, and I was really impressed with their team working abilities.

“I am really excited to see which idea comes back to me as an entrant for the competition.”

Gogglebox films families watching television shows, and highlights their reactions.